MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading Down 14.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,467,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,746,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of MedMen Enterprises from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.