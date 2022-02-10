megaBONK Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,013.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $78,359.46 and $1,013.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

