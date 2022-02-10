Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00107240 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

