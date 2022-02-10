Merculet Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $70,387.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

