Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.150-$24.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 14,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,040. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.