Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
MRUS stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merus (MRUS)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.