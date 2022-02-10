Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.74. The company had a trading volume of 958,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $639.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

