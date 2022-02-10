Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,871 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $845,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 865,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $642.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

