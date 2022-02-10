Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $224.01

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $224.01 and last traded at $224.91, with a volume of 88317924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

The stock has a market cap of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

