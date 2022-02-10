Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.28

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.28 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.16 ($0.26). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 228,655 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company has a market cap of £32.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.58.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)
