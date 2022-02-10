Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.28

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.28 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.16 ($0.26). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 228,655 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company has a market cap of £32.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.58.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

