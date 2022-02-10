MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

