Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.50 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €10.50 ($12.07) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €9.95 ($11.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.42 and its 200-day moving average is €11.10. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million and a P/E ratio of -64.61.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.