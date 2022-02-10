Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $216.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

