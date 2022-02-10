MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

