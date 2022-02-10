Miguel Lozano Sells 25,238 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOCO opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $493.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

