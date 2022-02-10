Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TIGO opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.