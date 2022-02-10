Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TIGO opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.