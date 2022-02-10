MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $170.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,292.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.07080099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00310170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00784087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00404283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00225762 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

