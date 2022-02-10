Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $15.67 on Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $84,083.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $15.67 or 0.00035546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.60 or 0.07199542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.56 or 1.01261041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

