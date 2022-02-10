Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.05 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($186.68).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Phil Urban bought 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($186.94).

On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 261 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.70. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.82).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

