Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.90.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

