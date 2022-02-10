Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of MC stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 1,340,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,722. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

