Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 5.6% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Mohawk Industries worth $51,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.09.

MHK stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.75. 5,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,314. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

