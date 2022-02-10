Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.57. 15,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,209. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $202.65 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

