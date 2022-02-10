Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.