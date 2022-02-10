Monetha (MTH) One Day Volume Tops $518,555.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $518,555.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104229 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

