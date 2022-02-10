Morgan Stanley Buys 279,403 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,517,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $165.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.