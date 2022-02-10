Morgan Stanley Buys 5,156,313 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Software worth $1,825,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

NYSE U opened at $111.65 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,527,410 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

