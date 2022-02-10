Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 209,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

