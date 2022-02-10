Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Boeing worth $1,337,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

