Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $605.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $605.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $619.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

