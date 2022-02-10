Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 237 ($3.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($3.22).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.94) on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 181.85 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 86.80.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

