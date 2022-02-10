Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.92% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $1,094,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $355.05 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

