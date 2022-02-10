Morgan Stanley Sells 1,105,346 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of Carvana worth $1,648,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 703,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

