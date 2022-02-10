Morgan Stanley Sells 1,795,193 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,387,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Farfetch worth $1,176,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.