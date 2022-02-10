Morgan Stanley Sells 535,406 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $995,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

