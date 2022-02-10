Morgan Stanley Trims Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Target Price to $33.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.50 to $33.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 52.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

