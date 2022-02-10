Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €325.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €325.00 ($373.56) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($344.83) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($372.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €295.77 ($339.96).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a one year high of €200.00 ($229.89).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.