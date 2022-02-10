Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 7,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,019,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Specifically, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.