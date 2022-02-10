MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $845,277.37

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $845,277.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00040091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00103007 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

