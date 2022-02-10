Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 140,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 110,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$107.25 million and a P/E ratio of -29.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

