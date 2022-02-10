National Bank Financial Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.62.

TSE:SLF traded down C$3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$70.13. 2,203,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,876. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm has a market cap of C$41.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

