National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.02.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$185.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$165.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.93. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

