National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 442,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

