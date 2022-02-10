National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.
EYE stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 442,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.
National Vision announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
