Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Natixis reduced its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

