Natixis Increases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 316.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

