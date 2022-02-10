Natixis Invests $3.78 Million in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Natixis acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.32% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

