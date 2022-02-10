Natixis Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 675,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Natixis owned 0.20% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 870,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 531,023 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

