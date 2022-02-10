Natixis Purchases 20,548 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortis by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

