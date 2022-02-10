Natixis Sells 208,559 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208,559 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American International Group were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,210,832,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

AIG opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

