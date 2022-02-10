Natixis Sells 250,894 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 250,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

